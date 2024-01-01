$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Honda Accord
Sedan EXL -AS IS
2008 Honda Accord
Sedan EXL -AS IS
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,374KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCP36858A803515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DK5640A
- Mileage 205,374 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
New Arrival! This 2008 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This sedan has 205,374 kms. It's nighthawk black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. Want piece of mind, ask us about our Extended Mechanical Protection packages (up to 200000 kilometers on qualified vehicles
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
New Arrival! This 2008 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This sedan has 205,374 kms. It's nighthawk black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. Want piece of mind, ask us about our Extended Mechanical Protection packages (up to 200000 kilometers on qualified vehicles
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Map Lights
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Outside temp indicator
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Sunglasses holder
Front & rear door pockets
Driver & front passenger active head restraints
Centre console w/storage compartment
Ambient console lighting
Front & rear beverage holders
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
17" Alloy Wheels
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
Variable gear ratio (VGR) rack & pinion steering
Dual exhaust w/chrome finishers
Safety
Side Curtain Airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Childproof rear door locks
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front side airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Front splash guards
P225/50VR17 all-season tires
Speed sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr tilt moonroof
Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
Convenience
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/auto-on/off
Comfort
Dual-zone automatic climate control w/air filtration
Additional Features
Driver & front passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Premium AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: (7) speakers w/subwoofer, 270-watt, MP3/WMA playback, aux input jack, anti-theft feature
Pwr windows w/front auto-up/down, keyless operation
5-speed automatic transmissions w/grade logic control
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners, front adjustable seat belt anchors
Driver & front passenger dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
Leather heated front bucket seats-inc: pwr 8-way driver seat, pwr 4-way passenger seat, driver pwr lumbar support, driver seat pwr height adjustment
Advanced Variable Cylinder Management
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF 26,638 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Sonata Sport | Navigation | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start 33,413 KM $32,008 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Acadia SLT-1 | Leather Seats | Rear View Camera | Power Tailgate 192,279 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-693-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2008 Honda Accord