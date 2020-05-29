Menu
$3,295

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2008 Honda Civic

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

  • 210,335KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5093378
  • Stock #: 309
  • VIN: 2hgfg116x8h007108
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RH auto sales and services

1408 Victoria St n unit 14 kitchener on n2b 3E2, We have this beautiful 2008 Honda Civic coup 210335 km 5 speed run great no rust very clean in and out no accident power locks power mirror power steering power windows sun roof ac work alloy rims tinted windows $ 3295 plus tax it comes with certified and 3 months warranty first star power train that cover up to $ 1000 per claim Please call for test drive appointment

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

