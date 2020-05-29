+ taxes & licensing
226-240-7618
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
RH auto sales and services
1408 Victoria St n unit 14 kitchener on n2b 3E2, We have this beautiful 2008 Honda Civic coup 210335 km 5 speed run great no rust very clean in and out no accident power locks power mirror power steering power windows sun roof ac work alloy rims tinted windows $ 3295 plus tax it comes with certified and 3 months warranty first star power train that cover up to $ 1000 per claim Please call for test drive appointment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2