2008 Honda Civic

273,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,295

+ tax & licensing
$3,295

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

Cpe LX

2008 Honda Civic

Cpe LX

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$3,295

+ taxes & licensing

273,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6351467
  • Stock #: pc990
  • VIN: 2HGFG12618H001860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # pc990
  • Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN COUPE THAT IS RELIABLE AND ECONOMICAL AND SOLD CERTIFIED A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Map Lights
Floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Door pocket storage bins
Multi-functional centre console storage compartment
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
12V pwr outlet
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension
60/40 fold-down rear seatback
Integrated glass antenna
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front splash guards
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Rear decklid spoiler
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Digital instrument panel-inc: digital odometer & trip meter
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
Aux media input jack
Front beverage holders
16" aluminum wheels
Front cloth bucket seats-inc: driver seat height adjustment, active head restraints
5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control
Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt, anti-theft, (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

