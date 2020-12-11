Menu
2008 Honda Civic

215,000 KM

$4,495

Paycan Motors Ltd

Hybrid

2008 Honda Civic

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

215,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6351470
  • Stock #: PC987
  • VIN: JHMFA36258S800681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BLUE AND BEGE
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN HYBRID THAT IS GONNA SAVE YOU SOME POCKET MONEY NO RUST AND DRUVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.WE ALSO BUY CARS

Security System
Child Proof Rear Door Locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front Wheel Drive
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Map Lights
Floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Front/rear door pockets
Rear Window Defroster
Body-coloured door handles
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Roof-mounted antenna
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension
Automatic climate control w/air filtration system
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Tilt/telescopic steering column
outside temp display
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front splash guards
Maintenance Minder system
Front beverage holders
P195/65R15 all-season tires
Front side airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
15" lightweight aluminum wheels
Rear trunk lip spoiler
Body-coloured heated pwr folding mirrors w/integrated turn signals
3-point seatbelts w/front pretentioners
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
1.3L SOHC 8-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: anti-theft, (6) speakers, MP3/WMA compatible, aux input jack, 160-watt
Digital fuel-mileage indicator
Front cloth bucket seats-inc: active head restraints, driver seat height adjustment
IMA assist/charge indicator
Multi-functional centre console w/storage
Electric variable pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
Steering wheel w/mounted audio/cruise controls

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

