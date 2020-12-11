2008 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Child Proof Rear Door Locks Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes Front/rear side curtain airbags Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Convenience Map Lights Floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Front/rear door pockets Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Body-coloured door handles Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Power Options Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down (2) 12V pwr outlets Media / Nav / Comm Roof-mounted antenna Suspension Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension Comfort Automatic climate control w/air filtration system

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars Tilt/telescopic steering column outside temp display Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Front splash guards Maintenance Minder system Front beverage holders P195/65R15 all-season tires Front side airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (OPDS) 15" lightweight aluminum wheels Rear trunk lip spoiler Body-coloured heated pwr folding mirrors w/integrated turn signals 3-point seatbelts w/front pretentioners Continuously variable transmission (CVT) Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS) 1.3L SOHC 8-valve i-VTEC I4 engine AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: anti-theft, (6) speakers, MP3/WMA compatible, aux input jack, 160-watt Digital fuel-mileage indicator Front cloth bucket seats-inc: active head restraints, driver seat height adjustment IMA assist/charge indicator Multi-functional centre console w/storage Electric variable pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS) Steering wheel w/mounted audio/cruise controls

