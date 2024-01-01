$10,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V
EX-L w/Navi
Location
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968
Used
148,991KM
VIN 5J6RE48728L808713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Borrego Beige Metallic
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1160
- Mileage 148,991 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Door handle color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Power windows: remotely operated
Grille color: chrome
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Total speakers: 7
Auxiliary audio input: memory card slot
Window trim: chrome
Cargo cover: hard
Rear brake width: 0.4
Vanity mirrors: dual
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
4WD type: on demand
Front brake width: 1.1
Watts: 270
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Rear brake diameter: 12.0
Steering ratio: 15.7
Axle ratio: 4.50
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Remote CD: 6 disc
Remote CD location: center console
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Side mirrors: driver side only heated / heated
Navigation system: DVD / voice operated
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder
Driver seat power adjustments: height / 8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
