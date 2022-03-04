2008 Honda CR-V

$9,005 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 1 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8529983

8529983 Stock #: NK4527A

NK4527A VIN: 5J6RE38348L800197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4527A

Mileage 190,186 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Cargo Area Light Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience Intermittent front wipers Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Partial with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Silver styled steel rims Tumble forward rear seats Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,820 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Rear Head Room: 980 mm Rear Leg Room: 977 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,388 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.3 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,070 kg Curb weight: 1,544 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,064 L Front Hip Room: 1,421 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm Overall Length: 4,518 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.