2008 Honda Odyssey
EX
235,888KM
Used
- VIN: 5FNRL38498B502932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
New Arrival! This 2008 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This van has 235,888 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 244HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Rear captain chairs
Seatback storage: 4
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,700 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm
Overall Length: 5,105 mm
Wheelbase: 3,000 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,613 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,603 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,637 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 976 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 1,044 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,554 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,231 mm
Overall Width: 1,960 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,173 L
Overall height: 1,778 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,015 mm
Curb weight: 2,031 kg
