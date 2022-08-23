2008 Honda Odyssey

$7,005 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 8 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8983849

8983849 Stock #: NK4631A

NK4631A VIN: 5FNRL38498B502932

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4631A

Mileage 235,888 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Wheel Width: 7 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim Rear spoiler: Lip 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Rear captain chairs Seatback storage: 4 Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 13.3 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,700 kg Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm Overall Length: 5,105 mm Wheelbase: 3,000 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,613 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,603 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,637 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 976 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 1,044 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,554 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,231 mm Overall Width: 1,960 mm Max cargo capacity: 4,173 L Overall height: 1,778 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,015 mm Curb weight: 2,031 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.