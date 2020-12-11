Menu
2008 Honda Pilot

246,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2008 Honda Pilot

2008 Honda Pilot

SE-L,7 PASSENGERS,AWD,LEATHER,SAFETY,DVD,ALLOYS

2008 Honda Pilot

SE-L,7 PASSENGERS,AWD,LEATHER,SAFETY,DVD,ALLOYS

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

246,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6361676
  • VIN: 5FNYF18638B501090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, AWD, 7 Passengers, Leather, Loaded, DVD, Heated Seats,Clean Car Fax, No Accident, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No Pets, Certified, Winter Tires, Good Driving Condition, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's,up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.                             

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Entertainment System
Sun/Moonroof

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

