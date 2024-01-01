$2,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL 5-Pass
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL 5-Pass
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,291 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested andis not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound ormaintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit foruse as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at thepurchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to bedriven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Safety
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
Email Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-722-2382