This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested andis not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound ormaintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit foruse as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at thepurchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to bedriven in its current condition.

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

115,291 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL 5-Pass

12018949

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL 5-Pass

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,291KM
VIN 5NMSG73E98H228417

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,291 KM

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested andis not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound ormaintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit foruse as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at thepurchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to bedriven in its current condition.

Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Front/rear mud guards
Chrome grille surround
Roof rack side rails
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Body-colour door/liftgate handles
Body-colour bumpers w/embossed black lower inserts
Embossed black body-side moulding
Heated pwr body-colour mirrors w/timer
Fixed-intermittent rear window wiper
P235/70R16 all season tires

Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Floor mats
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Lockable glove box
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
Cargo area under-floor storage

All Wheel Drive
DUAL EXHAUST
Transmission Cooler
Battery Saver
130-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Engine-speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
3.3L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks

Clock

ABS
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
seat belt
brake
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Body-side reinforcements
Hood buckling creases/safety stops
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for all rows

check engine

Roof mounted micro antenna

Armrest
4 Doors
coolant temp
low fuel
charging system
door ajar
Shiftronic
Warning lights-inc: oil pressure
odometer
load limiters
illuminated switches
free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
central dome
adjustable shoulder anchors
Leather wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable headrests
Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front centre console-inc: storage
Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners
Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console
fold flat driver side
112-watt amp
flip fold/fold flat passenger side
visor extensions
16 x 7.0 5-spoke aluminum wheels
3 passenger assist grips
2 rear coat hangers
1 cargo area
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children LATCH system
airbag SRS
AM/FM/XM audio system w/CD/MP3 player-inc: 6 speakers
Cupholders-inc: 2 front centre console
2 rear console
12-volt pwr outlets-inc: 2 front
1 rear of centre console
Lighting-inc: 2 map

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-XXXX

519-722-2382

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe