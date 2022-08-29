Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Hyundai Tucson

250,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

SMP Auto Sales Inc

519-722-2430

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Tucson

2008 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

SMP Auto Sales Inc

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9027436
  • Stock #: B.456
  • VIN: KM8JM12B18U876816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SMP Auto Sale | Located at 61 Bridge Street East, Kitchener, Ontario | $4,999.00 + HST. The car comes fully certified and e-tested with NO extra fees attached. The warranty can be extended to suit your needs. Please call Kasbar Tchabrazian today and book your test drive before the car is sold. If you want to see CarProof History Report, please visit SMP Auto’s website at www.smpauto.ca.

We work very hard to make you the best deal possible on the vehicle you always wanted. After all, we know how taking care of you today, determines your desire to do business with us in the future.

SMP Auto Contact Information: 
Address: 61 Bridge Street East, Kitchener, Ontario
Phone: (519) 722-2430

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SMP Auto Sales Inc

2008 Hyundai Tucson GL
 250,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2005 Nissan X-Trail LE
 176,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Altima S...
 141,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic

Email SMP Auto Sales Inc

SMP Auto Sales Inc

SMP Auto Sales Inc

Primary

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory