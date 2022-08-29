$4,999+ tax & licensing
519-722-2430
2008 Hyundai Tucson
GL
Location
SMP Auto Sales Inc
61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999
- Listing ID: 9027436
- Stock #: B.456
- VIN: KM8JM12B18U876816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SMP Auto Sale | Located at 61 Bridge Street East, Kitchener, Ontario | $4,999.00 + HST. The car comes fully certified and e-tested with NO extra fees attached. The warranty can be extended to suit your needs. Please call Kasbar Tchabrazian today and book your test drive before the car is sold. If you want to see CarProof History Report, please visit SMP Auto’s website at www.smpauto.ca.
We work very hard to make you the best deal possible on the vehicle you always wanted. After all, we know how taking care of you today, determines your desire to do business with us in the future.
SMP Auto Contact Information:
Vehicle Features
