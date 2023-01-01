Menu
2008 Infiniti EX

222,626 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2008 Infiniti EX

2008 Infiniti EX

EX35~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

2008 Infiniti EX

EX35~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

222,626KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9475929
  Stock #: 1281
  VIN: JNKAJ09F18M354332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1281
  • Mileage 222,626 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Infiniti EX35 AWD Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**
* Automatic transmission
* All-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Phone connectivity
* Infotainment system
* Push Start/Stop
* Power seats
* Leather interior
* Heated seats
* Sunroof
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

