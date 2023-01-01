2008 Infiniti EX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 6 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9475929

9475929 Stock #: 1281

1281 VIN: JNKAJ09F18M354332

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1281

Mileage 222,626 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.