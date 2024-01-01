$4,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Kia Rio
5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Used
149,136KM
VIN KNADE163186401847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 401847
- Mileage 149,136 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes with safety...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
1.6L DOHC MPFI CVVT 16-valve I4 engine
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Pwr front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Front/rear floor mats
Rear window defroster w/timer
12-volt pwr outlet
Remote fuel filler door release
Front seatback pockets
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/adjustable outboard headrests
4-speed heater w/air filter
Front/rear door pockets
Dual sliding visors w/vanity mirrors & covers
Luggage hook on passenger headrest
Exterior
tinted windows
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
Front/rear mud guards
Honey comb black grille
Safety
Side-impact door beams
Driver/front passenger airbags
Childproof rear door locks
3-point height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners & load limiters
Child safety seat anchors
Trim
Body-colour bumpers w/black mouldings
Media / Nav / Comm
Micro roof antenna
Additional Features
Lighting-inc: front & centre cabin lamps w/delay
luggage lamp
2 rear
3 3-point rear seat belts
Centre console w/storage-inc: 2 cup holders
3 assist handles-inc: 1 front passenger
