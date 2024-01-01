Menu
2008 Kia Rio

149,136 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX

2008 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,136KM
VIN KNADE163186401847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 401847
  • Mileage 149,136 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with safety...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
1.6L DOHC MPFI CVVT 16-valve I4 engine
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Pwr front vented disc/rear drum brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Front/rear floor mats
Rear window defroster w/timer
12-volt pwr outlet
Remote fuel filler door release
Front seatback pockets
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/adjustable outboard headrests
4-speed heater w/air filter
Front/rear door pockets
Dual sliding visors w/vanity mirrors & covers
Luggage hook on passenger headrest

Exterior

tinted windows
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
Front/rear mud guards
Honey comb black grille

Safety

Side-impact door beams
Driver/front passenger airbags
Childproof rear door locks
3-point height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners & load limiters
Child safety seat anchors

Trim

Body-colour bumpers w/black mouldings

Media / Nav / Comm

Micro roof antenna

Additional Features

Lighting-inc: front & centre cabin lamps w/delay
luggage lamp
2 rear
3 3-point rear seat belts
Centre console w/storage-inc: 2 cup holders
3 assist handles-inc: 1 front passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-XXXX

519-722-2382

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2008 Kia Rio