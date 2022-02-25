$9,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus IS 250
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
175,783KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 674
- VIN: JTHBK262985073274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 175,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Our cars go through 160 point mechanical inspection and are certified above the Ontario basic standards.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3