2008 Lexus IS 250

175,783 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2008 Lexus IS 250

2008 Lexus IS 250

2008 Lexus IS 250

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,783KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8340165
  Stock #: 674
  VIN: JTHBK262985073274

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 175,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Our cars go through 160 point mechanical inspection and are certified above the Ontario basic standards.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

