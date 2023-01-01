Menu
2008 Lincoln MKZ

103,503 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2008 Lincoln MKZ

2008 Lincoln MKZ

FWD - LEATHER! SUNROOF! HTD/COOL SEATS!

2008 Lincoln MKZ

FWD - LEATHER! SUNROOF! HTD/COOL SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,503KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10217817
  Stock #: 3671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3671
  • Mileage 103,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Highly optioned


Beautiful Lincoln MKZ has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 103,000km! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, sunroof, upgraded alloys, leather interior, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, dual power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, dual zone digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $9,995 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

