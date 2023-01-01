$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2008 Lincoln MKZ
FWD - LEATHER! SUNROOF! HTD/COOL SEATS!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
103,503KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10217817
- Stock #: 3671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,503 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Highly optioned
Beautiful Lincoln MKZ has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 103,000km! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, sunroof, upgraded alloys, leather interior, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, dual power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, dual zone digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $9,995 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2