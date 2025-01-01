$2,000+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda CX-7
GT AS IS SPECIAL
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Used
260,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3ER29358017990-
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 260,003 KM
Vehicle Description
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
