2008 Mazda CX-7

206,000 KM

Details

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

GT,AWD,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,Tinted,Fog lights

GT,AWD,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,Tinted,Fog lights

Location

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

206,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8136061
  • VIN: JM3ER293980204254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, AWD, Power Group, Key Less, Certified, Leather, Sunroof, Tinted, Alloys, Fog Lights, New Brakes all around, Perfect Driving condition, Non-Smoker, Ontario Car, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged

