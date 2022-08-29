2008 Mazda CX-9

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9048808

9048808 Stock #: B.455

B.455 VIN: JM3TB38A780126008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 181,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.