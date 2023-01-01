$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
2008 4dr Sdn Man GX *Ltd Avail*
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
2008 4dr Sdn Man GX *Ltd Avail*
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
128,471KM
Used
VIN JM1BK32F481796733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,471 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive...
Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com
Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Active front headrests
Lockable 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Centre console-inc: lid/covered dual storage compartment
Unwoven interior carpet
Driver-side foot rest
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Cigarette lighter & ash tray
12V pwr outlet
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
Rear bottle holders
Driver seatback pocket
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Remote fuel door & trunk release
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
2.0L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine
Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs
Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Safety
Air Bags
Dual front air bags
Front side-impact air bags
Side curtain air bags
Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters
Adjustable front seatbelt anchors
3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof door locks
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side door impact protection beams
Exterior
Halogen Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Front mud guards
Seating
Cloth reclining front bucket seats
Convenience
(2) cupholders
Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge
Warning lights-inc: check engine
Additional Features
Oil pressure
door ajar
outside temp
low washer fluid/fuel level
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
