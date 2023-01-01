2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... </span></p><p><span>Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener<span> </span></span><a href=mailto:betaautosales@gmail.com>betaautosales@gmail.com</a><span><span> </span></span></p><p><span><span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1699390761390_4788942045035085 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span>Visit our website...<span> </span></span><a href=http://www.betaautosales.com/>www.betaautosales.com</a></p> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><div>Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... </div><div>Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener<span> </span><a href=mailto:betaautosales@gmail.com target=_blank style=color: rgb(17, 85, 204);>betaautosales@gmail.com</a><span> </span></div><div><span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1699290311233_21952323095307102 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span>Visit our website...<span> </span><a href=http://www.betaautosales.com/ target=_blank data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.betaautosales.com&source=gmail&ust=1699374559810000&usg=AOvVaw1kQ9dchwz-VsE7bpO4-dft style=color: rgb(17, 85, 204);>www.betaautosales.com</a></div><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

128,471 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 4dr Sdn Man GX *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 4dr Sdn Man GX *Ltd Avail*

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 10687074
  2. 10687074
  3. 10687074
  4. 10687074
  5. 10687074
  6. 10687074
  7. 10687074
  8. 10687074
  9. 10687074
  10. 10687074
  11. 10687074
  12. 10687074
  13. 10687074
  14. 10687074
  15. 10687074
  16. 10687074
  17. 10687074
  18. 10687074
  19. 10687074
  20. 10687074
Contact Seller
Sale

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
128,471KM
Used
VIN JM1BK32F481796733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive...

Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com 

Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Active front headrests
Lockable 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Centre console-inc: lid/covered dual storage compartment
Unwoven interior carpet
Driver-side foot rest
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Cigarette lighter & ash tray
12V pwr outlet
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
Rear bottle holders
Driver seatback pocket
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Remote fuel door & trunk release

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
2.0L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine
Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs
Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish
Pwr front & rear disc brakes

Safety

Air Bags
Dual front air bags
Front side-impact air bags
Side curtain air bags
Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters
Adjustable front seatbelt anchors
3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof door locks
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side door impact protection beams

Exterior

Halogen Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Front mud guards

Seating

Cloth reclining front bucket seats

Convenience

(2) cupholders
Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge
Warning lights-inc: check engine

Additional Features

Oil pressure
door ajar
outside temp
low washer fluid/fuel level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS 242,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Civic Hybrid 1.3 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2007 Honda Civic Hybrid 1.3 186,112 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 249,351 KM $8,499 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3