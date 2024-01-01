Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

123,662 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 4dr HB Sport Man GS *Ltd Avail

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 4dr HB Sport Man GS *Ltd Avail

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,662KM
VIN JM1BK343081875352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 875352
  • Mileage 123,662 KM

Vehicle Description

comes with safety...

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Map Lights
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Fuel Door Release
Locking glove box
Active front headrests
Centre console-inc: lid/covered dual storage compartment
Unwoven interior carpet
Driver-side foot rest
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Cigarette lighter & ash tray
12V pwr outlet
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
Rear bottle holders
Driver seatback pocket
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Manual driver seat height adjustment & lumbar support
60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Cargo management system
Tri-mode electroluminescent gauges

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs
Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish
2.3L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine
Pwr front & rear disc brakes

Safety

Air Bags
Dual front air bags
Front side-impact air bags
Side curtain air bags
Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters
Adjustable front seatbelt anchors
3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof door locks
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side door impact protection beams

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
side sill extensions
Body-colour protective side mouldings
Auto light control
Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear wiper
Body-coloured grille
Sporty bumpers
Sporty fog lights

Convenience

(2) cupholders
Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge
Warning lights-inc: check engine

Power Options

Pwr windows w/drivers 1-touch-down feature

Media / Nav / Comm

Trip computer-inc: fuel economy

Additional Features

Oil pressure
door ajar
outside temp
low washer fluid/fuel level
illuminated driver-side switch
average speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2008 Mazda MAZDA3