$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
2008 4dr HB Sport Man GS *Ltd Avail
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
2008 4dr HB Sport Man GS *Ltd Avail
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,662KM
VIN JM1BK343081875352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 875352
- Mileage 123,662 KM
Vehicle Description
comes with safety...
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Map Lights
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Fuel Door Release
Locking glove box
Active front headrests
Centre console-inc: lid/covered dual storage compartment
Unwoven interior carpet
Driver-side foot rest
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Cigarette lighter & ash tray
12V pwr outlet
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
Rear bottle holders
Driver seatback pocket
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Manual driver seat height adjustment & lumbar support
60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Cargo management system
Tri-mode electroluminescent gauges
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs
Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish
2.3L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Safety
Air Bags
Dual front air bags
Front side-impact air bags
Side curtain air bags
Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters
Adjustable front seatbelt anchors
3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof door locks
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side door impact protection beams
Exterior
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
side sill extensions
Body-colour protective side mouldings
Auto light control
Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear wiper
Body-coloured grille
Sporty bumpers
Sporty fog lights
Convenience
(2) cupholders
Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge
Warning lights-inc: check engine
Power Options
Pwr windows w/drivers 1-touch-down feature
Media / Nav / Comm
Trip computer-inc: fuel economy
Additional Features
Oil pressure
door ajar
outside temp
low washer fluid/fuel level
illuminated driver-side switch
average speed
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2008 Mazda MAZDA3