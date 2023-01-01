Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

311,000 KM

Details Description

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GT-P

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GT-P

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 10188753
  2. 10188753
  3. 10188753
  4. 10188753
  5. 10188753
  6. 10188753
  7. 10188753
  8. 10188753
  9. 10188753
  10. 10188753
  11. 10188753
  12. 10188753
  13. 10188753
  14. 10188753
  15. 10188753
  16. 10188753
Contact Seller

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
311,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10188753
  • Stock #: PC1442
  • VIN: 4A3AL45T78E602752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1442
  • Mileage 311,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A VERY UNIQUE RELIABLE SPYDER THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND LOTS OF FUN SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 344,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2008 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 311,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Yaris LE
 308,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory