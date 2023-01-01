Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>HERE IS A NICE CLEAN HWY DRIVEN WELL MAINTAINED AWD RUGE FOR YOU LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA</p>

2008 Nissan Rogue

236,000 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 10747721
  2. 10747721
  3. 10747721
  4. 10747721
  5. 10747721
  6. 10747721
  7. 10747721
  8. 10747721
  9. 10747721
  10. 10747721
  11. 10747721
  12. 10747721
  13. 10747721
  14. 10747721
  15. 10747721
  16. 10747721
  17. 10747721
  18. 10747721
  19. 10747721
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
236,000KM
Used
VIN JN8AS58V78W113548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC15002
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN HWY DRIVEN WELL MAINTAINED AWD RUGE FOR YOU LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

Used 2013 Dodge Dart RALLYE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Dodge Dart RALLYE 141,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited Pwr Moon/Nav for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited Pwr Moon/Nav 189,000 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note SV 110,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Rogue