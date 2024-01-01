Menu
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B 1M0 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041</p><p>LOW LOW LOW KM</p><p>2008 Pontiac G5 2.2 L 4-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 127758 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly AC works perfect </p><p>This car comes with three month or 5000 km warranty, that covers you up to $1000 per claim complementary on the house!!!!!! Selling for $6495 PLUS TAX, license fee.</p><p> </p><p>Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B 1M0</p><p> </p><p> </p>

127,758 KM

$6,495

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
127,758KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2AJ55F687105709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,758 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B 1M0 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

LOW LOW LOW KM

2008 Pontiac G5 2.2 L 4-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 127758 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly AC works perfect 

This car comes with three month or 5000 km warranty, that covers you up to $1000 per claim complementary on the house!!!!!! Selling for $6495 PLUS TAX, license fee.

 

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B 1M0

 

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

226-240-7618

