2008 Pontiac G5
Base
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
225,601KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644208
- Stock #: UK1939A
- VIN: 1G2AL15F487251478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 door
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Tires: Profile: 60
Type of tires: Touring AS
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Audio system security
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Wheel Width: 6
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Diameter: 15
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Passenger vanity mirrors
Rear spoiler: Wing
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Manual remote driver mirror adjustment
Manual remote passenger mirror adjustment
Clock: In-radio display
Overall height: 1,415 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 397 L
Overall Width: 1,738 mm
Wheelbase: 2,623 mm
Front Head Room: 971 mm
Rear Head Room: 908 mm
Rear Leg Room: 834 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,257 mm
Overall Length: 4,584 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,259 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,176 mm
Curb weight: 1,216 kg
