Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</p><p> 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 </p><p>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</p><p> CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU,</p><p> Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p> LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX, AWD, CERTIFIED, LOW KM, OIL SPREY.</p><p> 2008 Pontiac Torrent 3.4L 6 Cylinder engine. It has Only 174554 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream Car options: “ A/C, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, Sunroof, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, , Cruise control, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW steering, PW windows, Alarm system,</p><p> The asking price is $6200+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3 MONTHS UP TO $1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions.</p><p>Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car.  We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you</p>

2008 Pontiac Torrent

174,554 KM

Details Description Features

$6,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Pontiac Torrent

Watch This Vehicle
12252301

2008 Pontiac Torrent

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

  1. 1741299902
  2. 1741299896
  3. 1741299893
  4. 1741299881
  5. 1741299901
  6. 1741299884
  7. 1741299889
  8. 1741300161
  9. 1741300163
  10. 1741300157
  11. 1741300155
  12. 1741300153
  13. 1741300153
  14. 1741300163
  15. 1741300658
  16. 1741300656
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,554KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2ckdl33f286330440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour sliver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,554 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 

226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

 CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU,

 Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

 LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX, AWD, CERTIFIED, LOW KM, OIL SPREY.

 2008 Pontiac Torrent 3.4L 6 Cylinder engine. It has Only 174554 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream Car options: “ A/C, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, Sunroof, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, , Cruise control, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW steering, PW windows, Alarm system,

 The asking price is $6200+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3 MONTHS UP TO $1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions.

Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car.  We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Breslau, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra 120,632 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
Used 2008 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cpe 328xi AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2008 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cpe 328xi AWD 192,281 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze Eco for sale in Breslau, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 169,483 KM $6,800 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

Contact Seller
2008 Pontiac Torrent