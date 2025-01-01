$6,200+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Torrent
2008 Pontiac Torrent
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$6,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour sliver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,554 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU,
Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX, AWD, CERTIFIED, LOW KM, OIL SPREY.
2008 Pontiac Torrent 3.4L 6 Cylinder engine. It has Only 174554 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream Car options: “ A/C, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, Sunroof, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, , Cruise control, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW steering, PW windows, Alarm system,
The asking price is $6200+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3 MONTHS UP TO $1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions.
Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services
Email RH Auto Sales and Services
RH Auto Sales and Services
Kitchener
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-240-7618