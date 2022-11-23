Menu
2008 Pontiac Torrent

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,850

+ tax & licensing
$3,850

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2008 Pontiac Torrent

2008 Pontiac Torrent

*LEATHER-SUNROOF*

2008 Pontiac Torrent

*LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,850

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 9369586
  Stock #: asis22203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # asis22203
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 148,000 KM. LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!

This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for a safety. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

519-895-0886
