2008 Saturn Outlook

Listing ID: 8068126

8068126 Stock #: UK1882

UK1882 VIN: 5GZER23708J203927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mystic Blue

Interior Colour TITANIUM

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1882

Mileage 257,974 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag Onstar Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Simulated wood center console trim Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Multi-source Rear Audio System Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Manual Folding Third Row Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Simulated wood shift knob trim Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm Fuel Capacity: 83 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Head Room: 1,026 mm Overall Width: 1,986 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km 3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 975 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,908 kg Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,551 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm Stability control with anti-roll control Max cargo capacity: 3,313 L Front Hip Room: 1,468 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,471 mm Overall height: 1,775 mm Curb weight: 2,141 kg Wheelbase: 3,021 mm Overall Length: 5,097 mm

