New Arrival! This 2008 Saturn Outlook is for sale today.
This SUV has 257,974 kms. It's mystic blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Side Airbag
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Simulated wood center console trim
Multi-link rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Audio system security
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Simulated wood shift knob trim
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
Fuel Capacity: 83 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Head Room: 1,026 mm
Overall Width: 1,986 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 975 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,908 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,551 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Max cargo capacity: 3,313 L
Front Hip Room: 1,468 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,471 mm
Overall height: 1,775 mm
Curb weight: 2,141 kg
Wheelbase: 3,021 mm
Overall Length: 5,097 mm
