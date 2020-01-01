Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Saturn Vue

XE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Saturn Vue

XE

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4433544
  • Stock #: asis21282
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

ONLY 179,000 KM! YOU SAFETY, YOU SAVE! ALL TRADE-IN VEHICLES OFFERED FOR SALE AS TRADED BUT NOT UNFIT. VEHICLE DRIVEN DAILY PRIOR TO BEING TRADED IN. Prices + taxes and licensing. Call for details!


According to OMVIC we must state that this vehicle is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2016 RAM ProMaster
 101,857 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2016 RAM ProMaster C...
 101,857 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 49,386 KM
$22,750 + tax & lic
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886

Send A Message