2008 Smart fortwo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,500 + taxes & licensing
188,272 KM Used

Listing ID: 10154517

10154517 Stock #: A0579

A0579 VIN: WMEEJ31X48K092635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 188,272 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks

