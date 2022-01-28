Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Subaru Impreza

179,697 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2008 Subaru Impreza

2008 Subaru Impreza

2.5I ~~CERTIFIED~~ ~~3 Years of Warranty~~

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Subaru Impreza

2.5I ~~CERTIFIED~~ ~~3 Years of Warranty~~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

  1. 8247666
  2. 8247666
  3. 8247666
  4. 8247666
  5. 8247666
  6. 8247666
  7. 8247666
  8. 8247666
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

179,697KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8247666
  • Stock #: 716
  • VIN: JF1GH61618H805263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 179,697 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Automatic : ~Certified~ 3 YEAR~~~Warranty`` No Accidents~~~


* Automatic transmission
- CARFAX VERIFIED
* Aux input/ Ipod input
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Power Windows
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2010 Kia Forte Koup ...
 147,878 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen GTI ...
 210,235 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Fit ~CERT...
 245,677 KM
$4,450 + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory