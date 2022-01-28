2008 Subaru Impreza

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 6 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8247666

8247666 Stock #: 716

716 VIN: JF1GH61618H805263

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Wagon

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 179,697 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.