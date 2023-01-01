2008 Toyota Camry

Menu
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3818
  • Mileage 192,572 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Low mileage
- Well equipped


Very desirable Toyota Camry Hybrid has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with only 65,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, digital climate control, JBL audio system, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $10,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

2008 Toyota Camry