$10,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Toyota Camry
HYBRID Sedan - LEATHER! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF!
2008 Toyota Camry
HYBRID Sedan - LEATHER! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
192,572KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3818
- Mileage 192,572 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Low mileage
- Well equipped
Very desirable Toyota Camry Hybrid has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with only 65,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, digital climate control, JBL audio system, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $10,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2008 Toyota Camry