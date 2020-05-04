Menu
2008 Toyota Highlander

V6 SR5 3.5L V6/AWD/7 PASSENGER

2008 Toyota Highlander

V6 SR5 3.5L V6/AWD/7 PASSENGER

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,135KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4967256
  • Stock #: 152090
  • VIN: JTEES44A982008572
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Recent Arrival!

2008 Toyota Highlander V6 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Gray


AWD, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Capability, Remote keyless entry.

Certification Program Details:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle *
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
* Warranty - 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
* CarFax Verified Report
* Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
* Preferred Financing Rates OAC
* Market Value Report provided
* Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
* Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
* OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
* Complimentary shuttle transportation

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 5 Speed Automatic

