2008 Toyota Highlander

174,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2008 Toyota Highlander

2008 Toyota Highlander

LiIMITED,LEATHER,AWD,,GPS,BACKUP CAMERA,

2008 Toyota Highlander

LiIMITED,LEATHER,AWD,,GPS,BACKUP CAMERA,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Sale Price

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5737134
  • VIN: JTEES42A182059101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Leather loaded, Bluetooth, GPS, Sunroof, AWD, 7 Passengers, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Power Rear lift Gate, Push Starter, Ontario Car, Certified, None Smoker, No pets, No Rust, Certified, All Original, Perfect Driving condition, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's,up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.                             

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

