2008 Toyota RAV4

225,546 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2008 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

225,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10142022
  • Stock #: 23381A
  • VIN: JTMBD31V586069137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23381A
  • Mileage 225,546 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

