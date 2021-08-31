2008 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
519-584-1968
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968
+ taxes & licensing
Our cars go through 160 point mechanical inspection and are certified above the Ontario basic standards.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3