2008 Toyota RAV4

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 4 , 0 8 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8061421

8061421 Stock #: 666

666 VIN: JTMBD33V286063082

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 214,080 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.