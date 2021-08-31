Menu
2008 Toyota RAV4

214,080 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

BASE

2008 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

214,080KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8061421
  • Stock #: 666
  • VIN: JTMBD33V286063082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 214,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Our cars go through 160 point mechanical inspection and are certified above the Ontario basic standards.

