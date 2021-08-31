$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
New Arrival! This 2008 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.
This SUV has 242,642 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions - Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals - Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians - Carfax Vehicle History Report - Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available - Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Split rear bench
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Silver styled steel rims
Rear door type: Conventional
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,562 kg
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,074 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
Overall Width: 1,815 mm
Overall height: 1,745 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,055 kg
Overall Length: 4,600 mm
Front Head Room: 1,037 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.