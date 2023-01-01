Menu
2008 Toyota Sienna

180,706 KM

Details Description Features

$9,935

+ tax & licensing
$9,935

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Nissan

1-888-693-5583

Location

Kitchener Nissan

1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

1-888-693-5583

180,706KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.

This van has 180,706 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/

ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener.

New Arrival! This 2008 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.

This van has 180,706 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/



ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning

Exterior

Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6

Trim

Cloth Seat Upholstery
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim

Mechanical

Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension

Comfort

Interior air filtration
Rear air conditioning with separate controls

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Additional Features

4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Tumble forward rear seats
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Rear captain chairs
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 1,067 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.7 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,750 mm
Wheelbase: 3,030 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
3rd Row Head Room: 968 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,316 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,091 mm
Overall Length: 5,105 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,648 mm
Curb weight: 1,880 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,022 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,005 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,220 L
Fuel Capacity: 79 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,580 kg
Overall Width: 1,965 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,620 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,483 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,715 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 890 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,551 mm

