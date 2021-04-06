Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Golf

208,188 KM

Details Description Features

$3,795

+ tax & licensing
$3,795

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

Location

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

208,188KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6944347
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J784014225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,188 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 

1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14 KITCHENER ON N2B 3E2

2008 VW GOLF CITY, 2.0 L, NICE AND CLEAN, NO RUST, AUTOMATIC, AC, DRIVE VERY GOOD, IT HAS BLUETOOTH, CERTIFIEDE, 3 MONTHES WARRANTY LIMITED SUPERIOR PROTECTION THAT COVER UP TO $ 1000 PER CLAIM 

PLEASE CALL 226-240-7618 OR TEXT 519-731-3041

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

