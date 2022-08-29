Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Golf

185,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Auto,A/C,Certified,New Brakes & Winter Tires

Location

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

185,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9103273
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J684021280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Certified, New Winter Tires & Brakes all around, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

