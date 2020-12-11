Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

172,100 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Marin Autohaus Inc.

519-954-7777

Contact Seller
2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

Location

Marin Autohaus Inc.

984 Guelph St., Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6

519-954-7777

  1. 6355583
  2. 6355583
  3. 6355583
  4. 6355583
  5. 6355583
  6. 6355583
  7. 6355583
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

172,100KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6355583
  • Stock #: 676614
  • VIN: 3VWTK49M18M676614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 676614
  • Mileage 172,100 KM

Vehicle Description

IN NEED OF FINANCING? APPLY WITHIN, WE CAN HELP ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.-2008 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA WITH A 2.0L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE.-MANUAL TRANSMISSION.-INTERIOR IS BEAUTIFUL BLACK-EXTERIOR IS SILVER-ALLOY WHEELS-NEWER TIRES ALL AROUND,-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND.-FULLY SERVICED-A TRUE MUST SEE-EXCELLENT COMMUTER, FAMILY OR STUDENT VEHICLE.-GOOD ON INSURANCEVEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIEDFOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT MARIN AUTOHAUS AT (519)954-7777 OR, (519)722-1215; OR VISIT www.marinautohaus.com; or visit us in person at 984 Guelph St. KitchenerWhy buy from us? We shop the competition for you, offer fantastic prices online and Our market pricing theory ensures competitive value. Our MISSION is to keep you smiling after you take delivery of your Pre Owned Vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Marin Autohaus Inc.

2008 Volkswagen City...
 172,100 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 51,339 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 163,500 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Marin Autohaus Inc.

Marin Autohaus Inc.

Marin Autohaus Inc.

984 Guelph St., Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-954-XXXX

(click to show)

519-954-7777

Alternate Numbers
519-722-1215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory