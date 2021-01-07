Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

156,766 KM

Details Description Features

$2,392

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,392

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

Contact Seller
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!!

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Contact Seller

$2,392

+ taxes & licensing

156,766KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6535228
  • Stock #: 219426
  • VIN: WVWCA71K4BW219426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,766 KM

Vehicle Description

[CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS] LOCAL TRADE IN - YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE - 'AS IS SPECIAL' - CASH PURCHASE ONLY / NO FINANCING AVAILABLE ----> SAFETY NOT INCLUDED OR AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR DEALERSHIP! **2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER, MAIN OFFICE AT 1620 KING STREET EAST, KITCHENER** ----> SELLING INEXPENSIVE FOR SOMEONE WHO CAN MAKE GOOD USE OF AN INEXPENSIVE CAR - This vehicle was a daily driven commuter, and recently traded in. Please do NOT e-mail in regarding what this vehicle needs for safety or what's wrong with the vehicle, as we do not pre-inspect our AS IS vehicles. We price them inexpensively for quick sale hoping someone can take advantage of a low price trade in. You are more than welcome to test drive the vehicle around the block for a short 4-5min test drive We offer to all our valued customers parts at cost to Certify + E-test this vehicle. By our dealership standard we do NOT certify vehicles under 2009 as we only have 2 onsite mechanics and over 250 cars in stock. Thus, by OMVIC regulation we must say: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for us as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. HST & LICENSE EXTRA - **NO FINANCING AVAILABLE UNDER $7,000.**

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

2003 Toyota Camry LE
 360,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 130,554 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW 330xi 330i ...
 25,639 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-3040

Alternate Numbers
1-800-894-9333
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory