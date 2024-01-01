$8,495+ tax & licensing
2009 Audi A3
4dr HB AT DSG 2.0T quattro
2009 Audi A3
4dr HB AT DSG 2.0T quattro
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
207,409KM
VIN WAUKF68P29A073399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1178
- Mileage 207,409 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
