2009 BMW 3 Series

157,000 KM

$7,495

$7,495

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2009 BMW 3 Series

2009 BMW 3 Series

323i,CERTIFIED,AUTO,BLUETOOTH,SUN ROOF,TINTED,FOGS

2009 BMW 3 Series

323i,CERTIFIED,AUTO,BLUETOOTH,SUN ROOF,TINTED,FOGS

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5379104
  • VIN: WBAPG73539A641349
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Leather, Heated Seat, Key Less, Alloys, Sunroof, Tinted, Bluetooth, New Brakes all around, Certified, Clean Car Fax, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No Rust, All Original, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's,up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.                             

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

