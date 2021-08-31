Menu
2009 BMW 3 Series

0 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

SMP Auto Sales Inc

519-722-2430

2009 BMW 3 Series

2009 BMW 3 Series

323i

2009 BMW 3 Series

323i

Location

SMP Auto Sales Inc

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8056258
  • Stock #: B.289
  • VIN: WBAPG73589A641427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SMP AUTO SALE.Located at 61 Bridge St. E Kitchener, ON -7499.00 plus HST...It comes fully certified and etested with NO extra fees attached!.... new transmission new draft shaft  from BMW...and warranty can be extended to suit your needs! Call Kasbar today and book your test drive before this one is gone!* If You Want to see the carproof History Reports Visit smpauto website *** www.smpauto.ca*******We work hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Synthetic Seats

SMP Auto Sales Inc

SMP Auto Sales Inc

Primary

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

