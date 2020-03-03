2009 BMW X6

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9
226-336-7873
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Beautiful Black BMW X6 Bi-Turbo sport package fully loaded with 20" Wheels, sport leather seats, paddle shifters, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, parking sensors and much much more. Vehicle includes 6 months of Lubrico Powershield warranty - can be extended to 3 years. Price includes certification and warranty. Price does not include taxes and licensing. Financing is available and trade-ins are welcome. UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence! Berlin Auto Sales Inc 105 Breithaupt St Kitchener, ON N2H5G
