$8,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Buick Enclave
AS-IS! 7 PASSENAGERS / DVD / NAVI / LEATHER /
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # A7759
- Mileage 165,100 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2009 Buick Enclave, offered as-is, stands out with its spacious 7-passenger seating, entertainment options like a DVD player, navigation system, and premium leather interior, providing a comfortable and versatile driving experience for families.
Main Office
1575 Main St. E.
Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
