2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

$4,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 0 , 9 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9986774

9986774 Stock #: 24002A

24002A VIN: 1G1AT55H297120094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 24002A

Mileage 160,959 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.