2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

160,959 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  9986774
  2. 9986774
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,959KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9986774
  • Stock #: 24002A
  • VIN: 1G1AT55H297120094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24002A
  • Mileage 160,959 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

