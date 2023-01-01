$4,999+ tax & licensing
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt
LT
Location
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
160,959KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9986774
- Stock #: 24002A
- VIN: 1G1AT55H297120094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 160,959 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
