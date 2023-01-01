Menu
2009 Chevrolet Uplander

149,850 KM

$6,999

$6,999

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

LS

LS

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

149,850KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10035021
  • VIN: 1GNDU23109D121968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 149,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

