This vehicle is Safety Certified.
LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 101844 KM
2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring flex fuel, automatic, great condition with 101844 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, Cd player, alloy wheels, leather seats, sunroof, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star powertrain that cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....
Selling for $ 4599 PLUS TAX and license fee
Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041
RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2
