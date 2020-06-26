Menu
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2009 Dodge Caliber

2009 Dodge Caliber

SXT

2009 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  216,956KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5306684
  Stock #: 313
  VIN: 1B3HB48A59D179421
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RH auto sales and services 1408 Victoria at n unit 14 Kitchener on n2b3e 226-240-7618 or cell 519-731-3041 we have this beautiful 2009 dodge caliber, 4 cyl, grat on gas, 216956 km, mint condition, no rust, very clean inside and out side, drive very smooth, all power options works, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, alloy rims, certified and 3 months or 3000 km warranty first star power train that cover up to $1000 per claim Please call for test drive appointment

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

