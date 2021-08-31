$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
New Arrival! This 2009 Dodge Caliber is for sale today.
This hatchback has 200,677 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Type of tires: Touring AS
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Chrome shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
External temperature display
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Wheel Diameter: 17
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear spoiler: Lip
AC power outlet: 1
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Driver knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Max cargo capacity: 1,360 L
Overall Length: 4,414 mm
Overall Width: 1,747 mm
Overall height: 1,533 mm
Wheelbase: 2,635 mm
Rear Head Room: 989 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Rear Leg Room: 905 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,378 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,357 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,325 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,261 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,378 kg
