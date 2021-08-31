2009 Dodge Caliber

$3,005 + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 6 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 200,677 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Interior Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Type of tires: Touring AS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Convenience External temperature display Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Wheel Diameter: 17 Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear spoiler: Lip AC power outlet: 1 Beverage cooler in glovebox Driver knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Fuel Capacity: 51 L Max cargo capacity: 1,360 L Overall Length: 4,414 mm Overall Width: 1,747 mm Overall height: 1,533 mm Wheelbase: 2,635 mm Rear Head Room: 989 mm Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm Rear Leg Room: 905 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,378 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,357 mm Front Hip Room: 1,325 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,261 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,378 kg

